Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXAN

    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers

    By Elijah Skipper,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuMT7_0wCM7SfV00

    GREENSBORO, N.C. ( WGHP ) — Tyrek Burton, 37, was fatally shot outside his own wedding reception at Barber Park Events Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, over the weekend.

    Around 8:49 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Greensboro Police Department responded to a shooting report at Barber Park Drive. When they arrived, they found Tyrek in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel administered life-saving efforts, but Tyrek died at the scene.

    Family members say that he briefly left the venue to retrieve something and was followed by a man who accused him of cutting him off on the road when he came back. Witnesses say the suspect confronted Tyrek and demanded to know who had passed him at a nearby stop sign.

    “Who was in the car? Who just passed him at the stop sign?” Brittany Burton said that her brother responded, “If I did, I’m sorry,” before the man opened fire, killing him in front of his new wife.

    “My brother didn’t know this man at all, They never met. He didn’t ask him what his name was. They never shook hands. This was a complete random stranger, and he shot him in cold blood.”  Brittany said.

    The shooting has devastated Tyrek’s family, who are struggling to come to terms with the senseless loss.

    “It was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of his life, and it turned into something tragic,” Brittany said.

    The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, and police are continuing their investigation. No suspects have been identified, and authorities are still working to piece together the events that led to the violence.

    As they mourn, the Burton family is pleading with the public to come forward with any information that might help identify the suspect.

    “See something, say something. It’s real simple,” Brittany said. “There’s doorbell cameras out there matching the same description. Detectives are out there. I’m out there.”

    Tyrek’s family said that he had known his wife for over a decade and was a loving father to her two children. They described him as a man whose legacy will be one of love and devotion to his family.

    Greensboro Guilford Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    APD releases surveillance video in search for homicide suspect
    KXAN4 days ago
    1 dead following shooting at apartment off Wells Branch Parkway
    KXAN2 days ago
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    KXAN2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    School ‘shooter’ Colt Gray and his dad face new charges as cops find sick ‘shrine’ and warning signs ‘ignored by family’
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Liam Payne died from ‘multiple traumas,’ ‘internal and external bleeding,’ autopsy reveals
    KXAN15 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    King Charles Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer, Given Two Years to Live: Report
    The Hollywood Gossip5 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    KXAN2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kris Kristofferson's Death at 88 Leaves Country Queens Dolly Parton, 78, and Barbra Streisand, 82, Reeling Over Their Mortality: 'It's Made Them Even More Aware of How Precious Life Is'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    KXAN2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    2 Austin massage parlors suspected of human trafficking shut down
    KXAN3 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Man dies two days after US 290, East Parmer Lane crash
    KXAN3 days ago
    478K people left Texas last year: These were their top destinations
    KXAN1 day ago
    Judge pauses construction on Bee Cave warehouse facility facing lawsuit
    KXAN2 days ago
    Bat in San Marcos tests positive for rabies after flying into person’s hair
    KXAN2 days ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    KXAN15 hours ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    One very good boy: Kirk Herbstreit’s dog Ben makes friends everywhere he goes
    KXAN2 days ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    KXAN2 days ago
    The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to see it
    KXAN8 hours ago
    Texans vs. Packers Prediction Revealed
    KXAN1 day ago
    Deadly crash reported on SH 71 near Old Bee Caves Road Friday morning
    KXAN2 days ago
    AP poll: Texas Longhorns slide after loss to Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks claim top spot
    KXAN4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy