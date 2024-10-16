ATCEMS: 1 dead after vehicle rollover in south Austin Tuesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a vehicle rollover in south Austin on Tuesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS .

The crash was located at the South I-35 northbound service road and East Stassney Lane. ATCEMS said the rollover happened around 10:30 p.m.

The Austin Fire Department said that during the crash, someone had been pinned under the vehicle and had to be extricated. They were later pronounced deceased by ATCEMS.

One person dead after a vehicle rollover at S I-35 and E. Stassney Lane Tuesday night. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Drivers were warned to expect lane closures and traffic delays in the area early Wednesday morning. APD did not provide a time for when lanes would reopen.

