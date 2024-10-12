Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXAN

    Does Guy Fieri have a ‘tell’ when he doesn’t love a dish? His superfans seem to think so

    By Michael Bartiromo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKi7E_0w4eG2Up00

    (NEXSTAR) – Guy Fieri has sampled thousands of dishes on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” But are all of them as “money” or “killer” as we may have been led to believe?

    Not so, according to some longtime viewers of the show.

    Fans on social media seem to think Fieri has a few “tells” when he’s not completely gaga over the grub, with most pointing to the language he uses to describe what he’s eating.

    “His tell is that he’ll describe each component in detail and doesn’t use his typical ‘out of bounds!’ or other similar catchphrases,” one viewer theorized on Reddit years ago, with dozens of others echoing the same sentiments. “It’s one of those things that if you watch enough ‘DDD’ that eventually you’ll pick up on.”

    “Triple D” superfan Bill Grella, who has dined at 1,000 of the restaurants featured on the show (and counting), subscribes to this theory as well. But he doesn’t believe Fieri would ever showcase a diner, or a dish, that he outright dislikes.

    “I think that I can tell if he really really likes something or if he just likes it,” Grella told Nexstar. “This is only my opinion … but if he starts using his crazy words, he really likes it. If he starts describing [what he’s eating] … I think [the food’s] great but not as great as when he pounds his fist or something.”

    Grella said he had once also stumbled across evidence that Fieri and his crew have nixed at least one complete segment, but he couldn’t confirm why.

    On a trip to visit some of Fieri’s stops in Florida years ago, Grella said he went to a Jacksonville restaurant after seeing it listed as a filming location by the show’s then-production company. The segment hadn’t yet aired — and it never would, unbeknownst to Grella — so he attempted to strike up a conversation with the operators about Fieri’s recent visit.

    “They didn’t want to talk about it at all,” Grella remembered. “I don’t remember the name of the place, but … that could have been [a bad experience].”

    If indeed the segment was canned, it probably wouldn’t come as a surprise to Fieri’s longtime fans. Fieri himself has admitted that he won’t feature dishes that he didn’t enjoy.

    “I don’t like the food, you won’t see it on my shows,” Fieri told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

    Guy Fieri attends Day 1 of Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024, in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

    What’s more, Fieri said on a 2018 podcast episode of “The Moment With Brian Koppelman” that some of the chefs featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” can tell he’s not loving their food by his reaction — and usually because he’s not responding with his usual catchphrases.

    “We’ll go to commercial and they’ll go, ‘Um, so did you like that?’ And I’m like, ‘It was good.’ And they’ll go, ‘You didn’t, like, go, ‘This is off the hook.” And I’m like, ‘Well, it was good,'” he told Koppelman. “And I’m like, ‘Don’t be offended! … I don’t like every song that’s on the Rolling Stones album. There’s ones that you like.'”

    Grella, meanwhile, said he has rarely been disappointed by the eateries he’s dined at so far. After visiting 1,000 of the restaurants featured on the show — and documenting his travels on Facebook and his personal blog — Grella estimated that “99% of them are definitely worth going to.”

    “There’s only been a couple that I can say I really didn’t care for,” Grella said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    KXAN2 days ago
    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America
    KXAN3 days ago
    List: Here are the nearly 500 Big Lots stores that have or will be closed this year
    KXAN8 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Sam’s Club opening location in Texas, but there’s no checkout lanes
    KXAN1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez Squatting In Minidress Deemed Not ‘Classy’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    KXAN12 hours ago
    Bill Clinton's 49th Anniversary Photo To Hilary Draws Plenty Of Attention: "Monica Lewinsky Sends Her Regards"
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Are Houston Texans fans among the most foul-mouthed fans in the NFL?
    KXAN2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Rising chocolate prices impact Halloween candy choices
    KXAN1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Al Pacino claims he almost died of COVID: ‘I was gone’
    KXAN1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Nibi the ‘diva’ beaver won’t be released, Massachusetts governor decides
    KXAN2 days ago
    I'm a multimillionaire and father of 3. I'll pay for my kids' college, but I didn't mind when my middle son decided it wasn't for him.
    Insider1 day ago
    Doritos to open its first-ever restaurant
    KXAN2 days ago
    Austin NAACP calls for ‘thorough’ investigation into killing of a Bastrop man
    KXAN11 hours ago
    DPS Director Steven McCraw honored at last commission meeting before his retirement
    KXAN2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King25 days ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    KXAN2 days ago
    Florida home buried in sand after Milton
    KXAN2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy