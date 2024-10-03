Safety tips ahead of Austin City Limits, busy fall event season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each year in Austin, the fall season brings several events to Central Texas. Most notably, the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Formula 1.

Austin public safety officials are providing safety tips Thursday morning ahead of the start of ACL this weekend.

The video above is a news conference held by Austin public safety officials talking about fall event season

Representatives from Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Police and Fire Departments, and the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management will host a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. The conference will be live-streamed in the media player at the top of this story and on Facebook .

This story will be updated with details from the press conference.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, or AUS, anticipates several high-passenger days throughout the month. The airport considers high-passenger days to be days with 30,000 departing passengers.

According to AUS, it expects high passenger days Oct. 4, 6, 7 and 8 for ACL weekend one and Oct. 11, 13, 14 and 15 for ACL weekend two.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.