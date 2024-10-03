Open in App
    • KXAN

    Safety tips ahead of Austin City Limits, busy fall event season

    By Abigail Jones,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcGRW_0vt2J7Kn00

    AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each year in Austin, the fall season brings several events to Central Texas. Most notably, the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Formula 1.

    Austin public safety officials are providing safety tips Thursday morning ahead of the start of ACL this weekend.

    Austin’s busiest month is here. How booked are local hotels ahead of ACL, Formula 1?

    The video above is a news conference held by Austin public safety officials talking about fall event season

    Representatives from Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Police and Fire Departments, and the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management will host a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. The conference will be live-streamed in the media player at the top of this story and on Facebook .

    This story will be updated with details from the press conference.

    Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, or AUS, anticipates several high-passenger days throughout the month. The airport considers high-passenger days to be days with 30,000 departing passengers.

    According to AUS, it expects high passenger days Oct. 4, 6, 7 and 8 for ACL weekend one and Oct. 11, 13, 14 and 15 for ACL weekend two.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

