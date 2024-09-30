Open in App
    Festive family light show arrives in Round Rock soon

    By Esmeralda Zamora,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3SK5_0vpLUrWD00

    ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Express announced a collaboration that will bring a “dazzling holiday light experience” to Round Rock this holiday season.

    The Light Park is a festive and bright holiday experience offered in six locations across Texas.

    In collaboration with Round Rock’s Dell Diamond, the ballpark parking lot is scheduled to transform into a winter wonderland from Nov. 1 through Jan. 5.

    RELATED: Austin Trail of Lights named one of nation’s best holiday light shows

    The show begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs till 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends — and all through Christmas week.

    The experience consists of a mile-long drive-thru where you can expect to see a light show full of holiday spirit and tunes.

    In a press release from the Round Rock Express, the experience has been described as, “one of the coolest ways to brighten your holiday season.”

    RELATED: LIST: Central Texas festive light displays this holiday season

    “So, pack your cars, grab some treats (or buy some along the way), and enjoy the ride. Remember, tickets must be purchased online in advance with a reserved show time,” said Matt Johnson, co-creator of The Light Park.

    Tickets can be purchased through the Light Park’s website . Each vehicle’s entrance fee is $29 when purchased ahead of time. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicle while enjoying the show.

    “Our team invites everyone to safely load up their cars, as our entrance fee is per vehicle, not per person. This way, everyone including pets can enjoy the magic of driving through the world’s longest holiday light tunnel, grooving to the best tunes, and capturing Instagram-worthy moments,” said Johnson.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

