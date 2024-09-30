Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KXAN

    First defense witness in APD officer’s deadly conduct trial delayed due to sick juror

    By Brianna Hollis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AA0Li_0von1cn900

    AUSTIN (KXAN) — The deadly conduct trial for Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor is delayed until Tuesday because of a sick juror.

    Judge Dayna Blazey said Monday the trial is in recess until 9 a.m. Tuesday. The defense had been expected to call their first witness Monday, after the state rested Friday.

    Taylor faces the charge in the 2019 death of Mauris DeSilva. Police responded to DeSilva’s downtown apartment condo complex after receiving multiple calls that he was walking around with a knife to his throat.

    Prosecutors said he was undergoing a “profound” mental health episode and officers did not need to shoot him. Taylor’s attorneys said DeSilva was close enough to officers with a weapon at the time of the shooting to pose a threat and that Taylor acted in self defense.

    Body camera of 2019 police shooting shown publicly for first time in officer’s trial

    Body camera video of the moment police shot DeSilva is below.

    The State called about 10 witnesses last week, including DeSilva’s father, who spoke about his son’s academic and career achievements on the stand. He cried briefly when prosecutors presented a photo of DeSilva in a button-up shirt and tie.

    Other witnesses included APD officers, 911 callers, a ballistics expert and people who worked at the condo complex and also saw DeSilva with the knife.

    Prosecutors questioned the three other officers who responded with Taylor about why they did not wait for a mental health officer to arrive and why they planned to confront DeSilva with weapons. All of the officers said DeSilva’s behavior not only posed a threat to himself, but to other people in the complex because DeSilva was in a common area.

    Taylor originally faced a murder charge in this case, but the district attorney’s office dropped that charge earlier this month, so he only faces the deadly conduct charge. One other officer, Karl Krycia, also shot DeSilva. According to online court records, he still faces a murder charge.

    Last year, Taylor stood trial for murder in a different case, the 2020 death of Michael Ramos. That trial ended in a hung jury . This June, a grand jury no-billed the case , so Taylor no longer faces any charges in that incident.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Burnet man sentenced to life in prison
    KXAN1 day ago
    ‘Dirty soda’: Regularly consuming the trendy drink is ‘risky,’ dietitian says
    KXAN3 days ago
    APD investigating body found near Cesar Chavez Street
    KXAN2 days ago
    16-year-old identified as victim of north Austin homicide, another 16-year-old arrested in connection
    KXAN5 hours ago
    Both sides rest in APD officer’s deadly conduct trial
    KXAN1 day ago
    Texas mom who lost son ‘not backing down’ in fight for fentanyl education
    KXAN3 days ago
    Security officer involved in fatal shooting at northeast Austin H-E-B
    KXAN1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death revealed
    KXAN21 hours ago
    School threats impacting classroom learning
    KXAN1 day ago
    Lockhart BBQ joint makes list of best US restaurants, blends Mexican flavors to create unique Texas taste
    KXAN2 days ago
    Austin police officer arrested in New Braunfels, APD says
    KXAN19 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    APD seeking public help to find suspect accused of assaulting elderly man
    KXAN19 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Two Texas school districts named to list of the best in the US, report finds
    KXAN1 day ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Texas’ ‘best’ and ‘worst’ small cities, according to new study
    KXAN1 day ago
    Supreme Court denies appeal, so riverfront property lawsuit heads back to Kenton court
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    CVS to lay off nearly 3,000 employees
    KXAN1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    State trooper stationed in Odessa dies after being hit by car during traffic investigation
    KXAN3 days ago
    Austin Police Department participates in National Night Out
    KXAN10 hours ago
    APD: One person dead in north Austin homicide
    KXAN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy