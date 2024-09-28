Open in App
    Austin’s Safe Routes to School program promotes Walk to School Day

    By Brynne Herzfeld,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9fK3_0vn7ISeV00

    AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Safe Routes to School program is inviting students to participate in Walk to School Day on Oct. 2 as part of International Walk to School Month.

    The event starts at Copperfield Park at 7 a.m., where parents and students will set off on foot to Copperfield Elementary School at 7:20 a.m., according to the city.

    Safe Routes to School is a city program that aims to make it safer for students to walk and bike to school through education, outreach and infrastructure projects.

    A similar event takes place nationally on Oct. 9. National Walk and Roll to School Day includes both walking and biking to school, part of a larger effort to encourage students to be more active and bring attention to improvements needed to keep children safe while getting to school.

