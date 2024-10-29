Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KX News

    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan

    By The Hill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJwzQ_0wQvDHkQ00

    ( The Hill ) — GOP commentator Ryan Girdusky has been banned from CNN after he made offensive comments Monday toward Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, seemingly referencing his ethnicity.

    “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky told Hasan, an apparent reference to the pager bomb detonations earlier this year that resulted in several deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon.

    Hasan had started saying, “If you don’t want to be called ‘Nazis,’ stop…,” before the back-and-forth began.

    “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?” Hasan responded in remarks highlighted by Mediaite .

    Host Abby Phillip attempted to stop the conversation several times as Hasan asked Girdusky, “Are you a racist, violent person inciting violence against me?”

    “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket,” Phillips interjected. “You know that.”

    “Then, I apologize,” Girdusky responded.

    “Don’t say ‘then I apologize.’ You literally accused him — ” Phillips began, before getting interrupted again by another heated exchange.

    L.A. Times editorial editor quits after owner blocks plans to endorse Harris

    Phillips posted on the social platform X Monday, weighing in further on the exchange between Hasan and Girdusky.

    “I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time,” Phillips had written in the post. She included CNN’s statement as well.

    CNN said the network will “not allow guests to be demeaned,” adding that that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back” as a guest on the network.

    “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the statement reads. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore mutual understanding.”

    “But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network,” the network wrote.

    Girdusky also made a post about the back-and-forth on X, claiming his comments were a “joke.”

    “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke,” he wrote in the post . “I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

    Related Search

    Ryan GirduskyMehdi HasanAbby PhillipThe HillHasanNexstar media , Inc.

    Comments / 67

    Add a Comment
    Betty Padilla
    19h ago
    Ryan Girdusky you are a real piece of 💩
    Willie Brown
    1d ago
    Hahahahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    KX News1 day ago
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    KX News1 day ago
    RSV vaccines offered at Essentia Health
    KX News18 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    ‘Did Your Guest Just Say I Should Be Killed On Live TV?!’ Mehdi Hasan Can’t Believe What CNN Panelist Just Said to Him
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Costco could be giving up $1.75 billion to membership sharers, study finds
    KX News1 day ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    KX News1 day ago
    North Dakota’s prisons are full: corrections staff discuss next steps
    KX News1 day ago
    CNN guest thrown off air after telling Muslim journalist: ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Queen Camilla Cries As King Charles Says He 'Hopes' To Survive Long Enough To Visit Samoa Again Following Cancer Battle
    shefinds2 days ago
    ‘Beauty in Black’ Proves Tyler Perry Must Be Stopped At All Costs
    readysteadycut.com6 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation moves to prioritize inmates
    KX News2 days ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    KX News1 day ago
    Daily Pledge of Allegiance – October 21, 2024
    KX News15 hours ago
    Former first daughter Barbara Bush breaks her silence on why she’s campaigning for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    World reacts to shocking Rihanna news
    Next Impulse Sports5 days ago
    Opinion: I worked for Kamala Harris. Here’s what I learned about her.
    The Hill1 day ago
    Barron Trump, his bestie Bo and the bro podcasters: The unofficial Gen Z Trump campaign recruits
    The Independent3 days ago
    Tropical disturbance ‘likely to develop’ this week, NHC says
    KX News3 days ago
    Devils Lake man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash
    KX News2 days ago
    Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent: ‘I don’t think he killed them’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Diddy’s Team Responds To Jamie Foxx’s Allegations That the Mogul Was To Blame For His Mysterious Health Scare
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show2 days ago
    GoFundMe created for child hit while riding bicycle
    KX News2 days ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    KX News19 hours ago
    Teri Garr dead: Actress who starred in Tootsie, Young Frankenstein and Friends dies aged 79 after battle with MS
    The US Sun1 day ago
    What is North Dakota’s biggest phobia?
    KX News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy