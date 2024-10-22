Open in App
    • KX News

    One dead in Bismarck overnight motorcycle crash

    By Brendan Rodenberg,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGPnu_0wHcn2fO00

    BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Bismarck Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that resulted in the death of a 45-year-old Mandan man.

    According to police, officers responded to the 2100 Block of Yegen Road at around 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, after receiving a report of a man and motorcycle lying in the ditch near the roadway.

    North Dakota Crash Tracker 2024

    Following their arrival, barricades were placed by Bismarck Public Works to allow officers to process the crash scene.

    The crash currently remains under investigation.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    WWJD7
    1d ago
    Who hit him?! Was it a hit and run? Something’s not right.Prayers for the family for their loss.🙏
    View all comments
