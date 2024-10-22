One dead in Bismarck overnight motorcycle crash

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Bismarck Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that resulted in the death of a 45-year-old Mandan man.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 Block of Yegen Road at around 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, after receiving a report of a man and motorcycle lying in the ditch near the roadway.

Following their arrival, barricades were placed by Bismarck Public Works to allow officers to process the crash scene.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

