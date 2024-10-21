Open in App
    • KX News

    Know before you go: Early voting in North Dakota

    By Brendan Rodenberg,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYbl5_0wGCyIIp00

    NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Election season is upon us, but before the big day on November 5th, many people hope to skip the long lines by heading to the polls early. However, those who intend to do so may have some concerns Luckily, KX has those covered. Here’s a brief overview of everything you need to know before casting your vote ahead of time.

    What to Bring

    While there is no need to register for early voting in North Dakota, you will be asked to show your identification (ID) to vote. Your ID must include your name, current residential street address, and date of birth.

    Acceptable forms of ID are as follows.

    • A North Dakota driver’s license
    • A North Dakota non-driver’s ID card
    • A tribal-government-issued ID card
    • A long-term care certificate provided by an ND facility

    If your ID does not include an ND address or date of birth, or the printed address is not current, you may instead prove your residence with one of the following:

    • A current utility bill
    • A current bank statement
    • A check or document issued by a federal, state, local, or tribal government (including those issued by the BIA, any other tribal agency/entity, or any other document that sets forth the tribal member’s name, date of birth, and current residential address).
    • A paycheck
    • A printed document issued by a university or college and a Student ID

    If a voter is not able to show a valid form of ID, they may mark a ballot that will be set aside. This ballot will be presented to the canvassing board for consideration when proper identification is provided.

    Where to Vote

    Below is a list of confirmed early voting locations, dates, and times across North Dakota counties.

    Ward County:

    • Available Monday, October 28 – Friday, November 4
    • Ward County Administration Building
    • 10:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.

    (This article will continue to be updated as more information on early voting becomes available.)

    Randy Johnson
    1d ago
    I already voted.
