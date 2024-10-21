Know before you go: Early voting in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Election season is upon us, but before the big day on November 5th, many people hope to skip the long lines by heading to the polls early. However, those who intend to do so may have some concerns Luckily, KX has those covered. Here’s a brief overview of everything you need to know before casting your vote ahead of time.

What to Bring

While there is no need to register for early voting in North Dakota, you will be asked to show your identification (ID) to vote. Your ID must include your name, current residential street address, and date of birth.

Acceptable forms of ID are as follows.

A North Dakota driver’s license

A North Dakota non-driver’s ID card

A tribal-government-issued ID card

A long-term care certificate provided by an ND facility

If your ID does not include an ND address or date of birth, or the printed address is not current, you may instead prove your residence with one of the following:

A current utility bill

A current bank statement

A check or document issued by a federal, state, local, or tribal government (including those issued by the BIA, any other tribal agency/entity, or any other document that sets forth the tribal member’s name, date of birth, and current residential address).

A paycheck

A printed document issued by a university or college and a Student ID

If a voter is not able to show a valid form of ID, they may mark a ballot that will be set aside. This ballot will be presented to the canvassing board for consideration when proper identification is provided.

Where to Vote

Below is a list of confirmed early voting locations, dates, and times across North Dakota counties.

Ward County:

Available Monday, October 28 – Friday, November 4

Ward County Administration Building

10:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.

(This article will continue to be updated as more information on early voting becomes available.)

