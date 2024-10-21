Dept. of Commerce awards nearly $3M to 10 organizations

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — In round three of the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP), 10 organizations were approved for nearly $3 million.

The program assigns grants in North Dakota to design and implement innovative plans to address workforce challenges.

“We’re proud to support these innovative projects that are addressing core issues impacting our workforce today,” said the Director of Workforce at the North Dakota Department of Commerce, Katie Ralston Howe. “By focusing on solutions that enhance childcare availability and promote workforce recruitment, we’re empowering communities to overcome these challenges and build a more resilient and thriving future for North Dakota.”

Recipients include:

Learning Adventures Childcare to buy the Stony Creek location and expand childcare capacity.

Watford City EDC to expand the FIND YOUR FUTURE marketing plan.

Heart of American Medical Center to expand and renovate the Kids Next Door Daycare Center.

Ragamuffins Ranch to build a new childcare center.

Devils Lake Area Chamber for a retention project to address workforce issues by retaining students through programs.

Buffalo Daycare Inc. to build a new daycare facility.

Charge on Together to renovate a building and increase childcare capacity.

S&A Erickson LLC to build a new childcare center.

University of Mary to renovate the UMary Butler Center.

Richardton Development Company to create a turnkey building for affordable, high-quality childcare.

RWIP round three is open until 5 p.m. on October 29, you can apply here .

