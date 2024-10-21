Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KX News

    Dept. of Commerce awards nearly $3M to 10 organizations

    By Morgan DeVries,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xxvfl_0wFsU0Dz00

    NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — In round three of the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP), 10 organizations were approved for nearly $3 million.

    The program assigns grants in North Dakota to design and implement innovative plans to address workforce challenges.

    “We’re proud to support these innovative projects that are addressing core issues impacting our workforce today,” said the Director of Workforce at the North Dakota Department of Commerce, Katie Ralston Howe. “By focusing on solutions that enhance childcare availability and promote workforce recruitment, we’re empowering communities to overcome these challenges and build a more resilient and thriving future for North Dakota.”

    Things to do around town: October 21-27

    Recipients include:

    • Learning Adventures Childcare to buy the Stony Creek location and expand childcare capacity.
    • Watford City EDC to expand the FIND YOUR FUTURE marketing plan.
    • Heart of American Medical Center to expand and renovate the Kids Next Door Daycare Center.
    • Ragamuffins Ranch to build a new childcare center.
    • Devils Lake Area Chamber for a retention project to address workforce issues by retaining students through programs.
    • Buffalo Daycare Inc. to build a new daycare facility.
    • Charge on Together to renovate a building and increase childcare capacity.
    • S&A Erickson LLC to build a new childcare center.
    • University of Mary to renovate the UMary Butler Center.
    • Richardton Development Company to create a turnkey building for affordable, high-quality childcare.

    RWIP round three is open until 5 p.m. on October 29, you can apply here .

    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    Today's Top Stories

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    KX News22 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KX News1 day ago
    One dead in Bismarck overnight motorcycle crash
    KX News21 hours ago
    Two injured in Mercer County crash
    KX News18 hours ago
    Nearly $3 million awarded to two ND airports
    KX News17 hours ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    KX News1 day ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    KX News23 hours ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    KX News1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    KX News1 day ago
    KX Finance: The legal & financial implications of taking out loans & credit
    KX News18 hours ago
    Bismarck hosts survey on community development plan
    KX News21 hours ago
    Recovering from a breakup: How North Dakota men and women differ
    KX News1 day ago
    Dickinson man arrested after assaulting officer
    KX News1 day ago
    Helicopter crash in Houston kills 4, topples radio tower, officials say
    KX News2 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    KX News23 hours ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    KX News1 day ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    KX News2 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    KX News19 hours ago
    13-year-old sustains serious injury after attempting donuts in ATV
    KX News18 hours ago
    Salt content still high despite restaurants trying to improve
    KX News22 hours ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    KX News1 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    KX News2 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KX News17 hours ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    KX News1 day ago
    North Dakota Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force releases report
    KX News19 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy