New Town man arrested in Thursday stabbing incident near Minot Airport

MINOT, ND ( KXNET ) — A 19-year-old New Town man is in custody following an October 17 stabbing incident that injured two people.

According to the Minot Police, officers responded to the roadway in front the airport around 9:30 p.m., for a report of a stabbing that took place inside a vehicle.

The two victims inside were taken to Trinity ER for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested the New Town man on charges of Aggravated Assault, a Class C Felony.

Authorities say the three people involved all knew each other.

No other details have been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

