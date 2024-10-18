Open in App
    • KX News

    New Town man arrested in Thursday stabbing incident near Minot Airport

    By Keith Darnay,

    2 days ago

    MINOT, ND ( KXNET ) — A 19-year-old New Town man is in custody following an October 17 stabbing incident that injured two people.

    According to the Minot Police, officers responded to the roadway in front the airport around 9:30 p.m., for a report of a stabbing that took place inside a vehicle.

    The two victims inside were taken to Trinity ER for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police later arrested the New Town man on charges of Aggravated Assault, a Class C Felony.

    Authorities say the three people involved all knew each other.

    No other details have been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    beetle
    2d ago
    lets hear about more harder drug busts
    Sharon D Pfeifer
    2d ago
    I think jail time easily suffices then after that is served. Deportation— whether he’s legal or not. And no return to the US
    View all comments
