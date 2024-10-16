Open in App
    Wildfires: Status update October 16

    By Keith Darnay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFwfN_0w9EoGvP00

    BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Here’s a quick summary of the status of wildfires in western North Dakota, power outages and other related news:

    Buffalo Gap Fire. The blaze, which broke out Tuesday, October 15 north of I-94, one-mile east of Buffalo Gap, has been contained . According to the Golden Valley Sheriff, the fire is no longer spreading. The estimated size of the fire is approximately 1,000 acres. Firefighters from the State of North Dakota and Golva also responded to the blaze.

    Bismarck/Wilton Fire. Located in the Double Ditch area (west of Highway 83 between Bismarck and Wilton), the fire broke out on the evening of October 12 and was contained the next day. In total, the fire was approximately five miles long, and 1/2 to 3/4 of a mile wide. Roughly 2,200 to 2,300 acres were burned.

    Pasture 10 fire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. According to the North Dakota Forest Service’s Facebook page , the fire started October 10 in pasture 10 of the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, roughly 2 miles west of highway 85. It has been contained .

    Elkhorn Fire. As of October 15, the Elkhorn Fire is 75% contained . The map also shows the current area of the fire to be 10,313 acres, much less than the initial estimate of 22,430 acres. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    Bear Den Fire. As of October 15, the Bear Den fire near Mandaree is 85% contained and has burned almost 11,746 acres, according to the state forest service.

    Ray-Tioga-Alamo Fire . What started as separate fires over the weekend merged into one, covering 88,934 acres. As of October 15, that fire is 100% contained .

    New map tracks status of ND fires. A map has been released by the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services that tracks all the active wildfires in the state. The map has live status information that includes the size and how much has been contained. You can access the map here .

    Power outages. The Mountrail-Williams Power Cooperative has been working at a near-constant pace since the weekend fires, restoring power to homes, businesses and other locations throughout Williams County. According to the cooperative’s outage map as of October 15, about 31 locations are still without power.

    Injuries and deaths. In a report to the Williams County Commission October 8, it was noted two people have died and six others injured as a result of the wildfires. Nicolaas van Eeden of South Africa and Ed Coppersmith, Tioga, died in separate incidents.

    Fire restrictions . Dakota Prairie Grasslands – U.S. Forest Service reminds people that deep fire restrictions are in effect on forest service lands in ND while the fire danger remains high. According to the DPG’s Emergency Fire Order and Restrictions, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire is currently prohibited; however, there are conditional provisions for using liquid petroleum stoves and grills. Also, there are established conditions for smoking in designated spaces, but be careful with those butts. Don’t toss or walk away from lit cigarettes and other smoking materials. Vegetation everywhere across the region is extremely dry and flammable. Additionally, traveling by all-wheeled motor vehicles on non-surfaced (Prairie Two-track) National Forest System Roads is also off the activity list while on the DPG. You can find the full order here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices/?aid=91474 .

    Other notes. State and local officials expect the fire danger conditions to continue through the fall.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

