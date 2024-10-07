PHOTOS: Views of the Northern Lights

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Clear North Dakota skies and some strong solar activity made for great viewing of the Northern Lights in western North Dakota. Below is a sampling of the photos KX viewers sent in of the dazzling displays over their locations.

Steve Roldan, Bismarck

Ashley Elsworth, Ray

