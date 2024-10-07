Open in App
    PHOTOS: Views of the Northern Lights

    By Keith DarnayBrendan RodenbergEdward Segal,

    1 days ago

    NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Clear North Dakota skies and some strong solar activity made for great viewing of the Northern Lights in western North Dakota. Below is a sampling of the photos KX viewers sent in of the dazzling displays over their locations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PnSq_0vy1UJx300
    Steve Roldan, Bismarck
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LQVR_0vy1UJx300
    Ashley Elsworth, Ray
