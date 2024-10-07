Update on a Bismarck girl battling cancer

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Many community members are turning to support one local family — including Eleanor Krumm, a seven-year-old currently battling cancer. Eleanor’s mother Tiffany, a recurring guest on Studio 701, spoke with us to talk more about their journey.

The family’s world was turned upside down in August, when they first heard the news. Many aspects of their life were changed, including school.

Hi, everybody,” the girl stated in a video to her classmates. “I’m Eleanor. I’m just letting you know that the doctors and nurses found out that I have cancer. But cancer is not contagious. I’m excited to get back to school so I can see you guys.”

Tiffany explained they are currently at Mayo Clinic, where Elanor is undergoing chemotherapy. While the process is tiring, the pair remain in good spirits.

“We did her second full VAC treatment of chemotherapy,” she notes, “which is three chemos given at one time. Back to back to back.”

Tiffany recalled an early conversation she had with Eleanor, where she expressed her fears and concerns about losing her hair. That’s when Tiffany decided she would stand by her daughter, and shave off her own hair as well.

“I sat in the chair and did it first, ” she recalls. “The beautician who is wonderful here in Rochester, let her (Eleanor) shave my head for me, and that really helped.”

“Pray, please pray for us, ” was Tiffany’s request for anyone who hears her message, “Pray for my daughter, that she is victorious and comes out the other end. I know God has a plan for her. She’s going to change people’s lives with it.”

Although the associated costs that come with Eleanor’s diagnosis pose their own challenges, Tiffany spoke about the help that’s been sent their way, and stated that “the support that’s been flowing in has been endless.”

Many fundraisers and benefits are happening within the community and beyond to provide support for the family.

“It’s just been unbelievable,” says Tiffany. “I’ve had people that my sister and I and our family met in Las Vegas reach out. They work for the Cowboys franchise and say they’d like to donate something for that.”

Tiffany explained that you never think it will be you — but in her case, this is her reality.

“As long as she’s okay, I’m okay,” she concludes.

You can help support Eleanor Krumm and her family during Eleanor’s cancer journey by donating to her GoFundMe or CaringBridge .

