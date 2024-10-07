The best Amazon October Prime Day competitor sales
By Christina MarficeBestReviews,
2 days ago
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Walmart, Target and Wayfair are also offering huge deals this week
Amazon October Prime Day may be packed with great online shopping deals, but it’s far from the only place to score a good sale this week. Other online retailers don’t want to let Amazon have all the fun (and get all the traffic), so they’re having huge sales events of their own. Walmart, Target and Wayfair have announced absolutely massive, site-wide sales with deep discounts on all kinds of items, including big-ticket purchases like furniture, electronics and more.
Target Circle Week started yesterday and features an entire week of savings across every category in stores, on the Target Circle app and online. From Deals of the Day to week-long discounts, you don’t want to miss this event for Circle members only. Check out some of the best deals so far, like on Beats Solo 4 headphones and an Instant Pot bundle .
And Wayfair’s Holiday Way Day was extended and now runs through Oct. 9, so if you missed it over the weekend, you now have a few more days to get deals on accent chairs , lighting , home decor and more. Down below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces that are currently on sale.
