The best Amazon October Prime Day competitor sales

Walmart, Target and Wayfair are also offering huge deals this week

Amazon October Prime Day may be packed with great online shopping deals, but it’s far from the only place to score a good sale this week. Other online retailers don’t want to let Amazon have all the fun (and get all the traffic), so they’re having huge sales events of their own. Walmart, Target and Wayfair have announced absolutely massive, site-wide sales with deep discounts on all kinds of items, including big-ticket purchases like furniture, electronics and more.

The Walmart Holiday Deals Event starts tomorrow, Oct. 8, and runs through Oct. 13. But some deals are already live — like a discounted smart TV and an on-sale carpet cleaner . Check them out below.

Target Circle Week started yesterday and features an entire week of savings across every category in stores, on the Target Circle app and online. From Deals of the Day to week-long discounts, you don’t want to miss this event for Circle members only. Check out some of the best deals so far, like on Beats Solo 4 headphones and an Instant Pot bundle .

And Wayfair’s Holiday Way Day was extended and now runs through Oct. 9, so if you missed it over the weekend, you now have a few more days to get deals on accent chairs , lighting , home decor and more. Down below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces that are currently on sale.

Walmart Holiday Deals Event early deals

onn. 98″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart Television

This ultra-high-definition TV has streaming built right in, so you can watch your favorite shows and movies right out of the box.

BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner

This viral cleaning machine can get stubborn stains out of carpet and upholstery. It’s great for pet owners.

DR. J Professional HEPA Air Purifier for Large Rooms up to 2500 Sq.ft

Remove allergens, dust, dander and odors from your space with this HEPA purifier that’s great for large homes and open-concept spaces.

Target Circle Week deals

Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo 4 are bestselling wireless headphones — get them on sale during Circle Week.

Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle

This Instant Pot bundle includes the bestselling pressure cooker, plus a steam rack and a silicone insert.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Stainless Steel

This countertop air fryer has seven built-in functions and is $130 off during Circle Week.

Wayfair Holiday Way Day deals

Sand & Stable Hertford 26″ Wide Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair with Wooden Legs and One Pillow

This timeless accent chair is made from solid wood and neutral linen to blend in with any decor style.

Willa Arlo Interiors Quitman 5-Light Cluster Pendant Light

Save on this adjustable glass chandelier with five cascading pendants.

Everly Quinn Metal Arch Mirror

Capture every outfit of the day in style with a trendy, full-length arch mirror at a great price.

Rosecliff Heights High-Density Polyethylene Folding Adirondack Chair

This comfortable, trendy Adirondack chair folds up for easy storage, perfect for those with limited outdoor space.

