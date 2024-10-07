PHOTOS: Western ND wildfires

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — The pictures do more to convey the size, scope and devastation of the wildfires burning in western North Dakota than any amount of words. Here are some of the images captured by North Dakotans documenting what they saw and experienced.

Aerial image from Gov. Burgum’s tour of the wildfires October 7, 2024. (Gov. Burgum Facebook page)

Aerial image from Gov. Burgum’s tour of the wildfires October 7, 2024. (Gov. Burgum Facebook page)

From a farm north of Epping – a massive wall of smoke passes through (James Langager)

A burnt out car, between Ray and Tioga – a ‘victim’ of the fire. (James Langager)

North of Epping – the fire turned the land into a desert-like dune (James Langager)

Beaver Creek on Hwy 23 to junction of Hwy 22 Sunday (Bianca Tashina Cook)

Wildfires near Ray (Desserae Anderson)

North Dakota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen worked with the Department of Emergency Services to work near Mandaree ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll)

North Dakota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen worked with the Department of Emergency Services to work near Mandaree ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll)

