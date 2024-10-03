Hoffman murder conviction upheld by ND Supreme Court

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Heather Hoffman, who was found guilty in the April 2022 shooting death of Alex Eckert in Minot.

Heather Hoffman

In court filings, Hoffman claimed the district court abused its discretion by denying her motion for “judgment of acquittal,” arguing there was insufficient evidence to support her jury conviction.

The Supreme Court disagreed.

“After reviewing the record, we conclude the court did not abuse its discretion by denying Hoffman’s motion for judgment of acquittal, and substantial evidence supports the verdict. We summarily affirm.”

Heather Hoffman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March after a jury found her guilty in a September 2023 trial.

The Ward County State’s Attorney said Hoffman was driven by a friend to Eckert’s apartment on the night of his murder, knocked on his door, and shot him due to an ongoing custody battle.

During Hoffman’s sentencing, she maintained her innocence and told the court she would appeal.

