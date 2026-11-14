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El Paso
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Northeast El Paso
By Joseph Montero,12 days ago
UPDATE (9:54 P.M.) -- The El Paso Police Department said the white truck was located and is not involved in the hit-and-run.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso Police Department a woman is dead after a hit-and-run at Dyer and Lawrence.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Friday.
Preliminary information states a white pick-up was seen before the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non emergency number of 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous call crime stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS(8477)
The post Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.