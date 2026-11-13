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El Paso
Man in custody following shooting at Five Points, 1 hospitalized
By Gabrielle Lopez,9 days ago
UPDATE (4:05 p.m.): The El Paso Police Department said a man in his 40s has been taken into custody after the shooting.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shooting in Central El Paso left one person hospitalized with serious injuries on Friday, according to El Paso police and fire.
The El Paso Police Department said it received a call about the shooting at 9:45 a.m. It happened at 2900 Pershing Dr., which is a shopping center with a Morra Mia restaurant.
The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.
The post Man in custody following shooting at Five Points, 1 hospitalized appeared first on KVIA.