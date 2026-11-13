Flights start taking off after FAA orders ground stop

NEW AI PROGRAM NOT BEHIND GROUND STOP, CONTRACTOR SAYS: ABC-7 AT 5

EL PASO AIRPORT TRAVELERS SHARE HOW THE FAA GROUND STOP CHANGED THEIR PLANS: ABC-7 AT 4:30 2

EL PASO AIRPORT TRAVELERS SHARE HOW THE FAA GROUND STOP CHANGED THEIR PLANS: ABC-7 AT 4:30

TRAVELERS AT EL PASO'S AIRPORT CHOOSE TO DRIVE AMID FAA'S NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP ORDER: ABC-7 AT 4

UPDATE (7:52 p.m.): After more than four hours, the FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop. The El Paso International Airport said:

"El Paso International Airport has received confirmation that the nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) earlier today has been lifted.

Flight operations are resuming; however, passengers may continue to experience residual delays as airlines work to return to normal schedules.

Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information before traveling to the airport."

The nationwide ground stop lifted at 6: 15 p.m. Here’s a breakdown of Friday's timeline, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy:

At 1:36 p.m., the FAA experienced telecommunications issues at facilities and Terminal Radar Approach Controls across the country.

The FAA issued a ground stop was issued out of an abundance of caution while more than 3,500 planes were in the air.

Pilots and air traffic controllers followed established procedures to safely land the aircraft, bringing the number in the airspace down to under 400 as of 6 p.m.

The FAA confirmed it did not lose all radar or telecom, and exceptions were made to allow critical medevac, life-saving cargo and law enforcement flights to continue operating.

UPDATE (6:25 p.m.): Congresswoman Veronica Escobar issued the following statement:

"While it’s important that passenger safety has been prioritized, Members of Congress and the American public deserve full transparency and as much information as quickly as possible from the White House and the appropriate members of the administration.

It’s been over two and a half hours and frustrated travelers need some answers and guidance.

It is my hope that airlines will do everything possible to assist, refund and/or credit all impacted passengers."

UPDATE (6:08 p.m.): The El Paso airport recently had a triennial exercise to practice coordinating efforts during a simulated aircraft emergency.

The FAA requires covered commercial-service airports to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise every three years to test their emergency response plans and preparedness.

ELP had its exercise on Oct. 29.

UPDATE (5:18 p.m.): The FAA updated its website to say that while the ground stop remains in effect, flights will be allowed to depart through coordination with the Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

UPDATE (4:59 p.m.): A University of Texas at El Paso football game set for Saturday may be impacted by the ground stop.

The University of Wyoming's football team hasn't been able to leave, ABC-7 confirmed. The team is scheduled to play against UTEP on Saturday at 8 p.m. the Sun Bowl.

New Mexico State University's football team was able to make its trip for a game against Missouri State this afternoon, ABC-7 confirmed.

As for UTEP's women's basketball game against Alabama State on Saturday at 1 p.m., the visiting team is already in town.

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): The El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management said it has been activated to Level 3: Increased Readiness.

According to the OEM, there's no active emergency at this time. The level indicates that the OEM is monitoring the situation and staying in communication with local and state partner agencies.

UPDATE (4:17 p.m.): Fort Bliss said it's complying with the FAA's national ground stop order.

"The safety and security of our personnel, aircrews, and the surrounding community remain our highest priority," the military installation said in a statement sent to ABC-7.

UPDATE (3:59 p.m.): The Las Cruces International Airport's director, Brad Weems, is also monitoring the FAA's order. It sent ABC-7 the following statement:

"There is minimum impact for our local air traffic. Any non local traffic will be impacted and delayed until the issue is resolved. We are monitoring the status and following the guidance of FAA. We will update as more information becomes available."

ABC-7 also reached out to the Doña Ana County International Jetport about the order as well.

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): The El Paso International Airport's website shows that many flights scheduled for the rest of the afternoon and evening have been delayed. A few have been listed as taking off as scheduled or have been cancelled.

UPDATE (3:42 p.m.): U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) issued the following statement on the FAA's order:

“I am closely monitoring the FAA ground stop, and I understand the significant concern and disruption this is causing. I will continue pressing for answers and working to ensure the safety of New Mexicans.”

UPDATE (3:35 p.m.): Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the Texas Division Emergency Management is working with local and federal partners on the nationwide ground stop.

"State responders are supporting local emergency operations centers and ready to respond if needed to support Texas airports or travelers," the governor said. "The State of Texas is prepared to address any unmet needs. Texans should check with their airlines for the latest flight status."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the ground stop was ordered "following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso International Airport for more information. An ELP spokesperson directed ABC-7 to the FAA. It also sent ABC-7 the following statement:

"El Paso International Airport is monitoring the situation and awaiting further guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the ongoing ground stop and its impact on flights.

Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information, including potential delays or cancellations, before traveling to the airport."

According to the FAA's website, ELP hasn't closed or delayed departures.

ELP advised travelers to contact their airlines for information on how the order impacts their flights.

This is the second time since since Sept. 11, 2001, that such a stop has been ordered.

ABC-7 is sending a crew to the airport to learn more.

This is a developing story.

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