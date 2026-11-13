EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety announced two Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alerts for people last seen in El Paso.

A CLEAR alert helps law enforcement find and rescue missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults in immediate danger of injury or death.

One alert was issued for 34-year-old Jose Chapa. He was last seen on Nov. 7 at I Love this Bar on 11120 Montana Ave. Police said Chapa is 5’8” and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jean shorts, white socks and black shoes.

(Courtesy: EPPD)

A separate alert was issued for 25-year-old Deja Ranae Thomas. She was last seen on Nov. 8 at the 700 block of Stan Roberts, police said.

Police said Thomas is from Houston and came to El Paso for work. It's unknown what she was last wearing.

Photos EPPD shared of 25-year-old Deja Ranae Thomas.

(Courtesy: EPPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 for emergencies, 915-832-4400 for non-emergencies or Crime Stoppers of El Paso to remain anonymous at 915-566-8477.

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