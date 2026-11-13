EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office charged a man accused of "lewd behavior" at a daycare in Horizon City.

EPCSO said employees at Ice Castles Too Learning Center reported 23-year-old Xavier Martinez' behavior.

Martinez allegedly left the daycare before deputies arrived, but was later found walking on Horizon Boulevard. Investigators recognized him from two previous disturbances reported at the daycare on Nov. 9-10.

EPCSO said security video showed Martinez entering and leaving the daycare.

Deputies arrested and charged Martinez with public lewdness on a $5,000 bond. He's also being held without bond on a parole violation.

“We encourage anyone who may have experienced a similar incident involving this individual to come forward,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte in a statement. “Your information could help our investigators identify additional incidents and address concerns in our community.”

Additionally, EPCSO encouraged anyone with information or similar encounters involving Martinez to contact the office at 915.832.4408.

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