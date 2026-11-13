EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of El Paso's holiday traditions returns next month. Lights on the Lake will kick off with a lighting ceremony and parade.

On Dec. 5, four-legged friends will lead a paw-rade at 5 p.m! The county said families can dress their dogs up in festive attire and participate in the parade on a leash.

After the parade, Ascarate Park will come to life with holiday-themed light displays at 6 p.m.

For the rest of the evening, families can explore live music, food trucks and local vendors. The 1st Armored Division Band will bring holiday sounds to the celebration.

Admission to the event is free.

The magic doesn't end there. The light displays will stay up through Jan. 6, 2027. Displays will light up every night from 6-10 p.m.

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