EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 45-year-old woman has been charged for allegedly sharing intimate videos of a person without their consent.

The El Paso County Constable Office, Precinct Three, said it apprehended Karla Ortega, who had two active felony warrants for publishing/threat to publish intimate visual matter.

The constable's office said Ortega shared the videos through a group chat without the victim's knowledge or consent.

A sergeant surveilled the 3100 block of Red Velvet Drive in Far East El Paso. The sergeant saw Ortega allegedly get in a vehicle and drive away.

After a traffic stop, the sergeant then arrested Ortega on the warrants. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

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