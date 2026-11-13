EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shooting in Central El Paso left one person hospitalized with serious injuries on Friday, according to El Paso police and fire.

The El Paso Police Department said it received a call about the shooting at 9:45 a.m. It happened at 2900 Pershing Dr., which is a shopping center with a Morra Mia restaurant.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.

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