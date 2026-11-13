El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — Championship boxing will once again electrify the Borderland as ProBox TV and King’s Promotions bring a thrilling night of fights to the El Paso County Coliseum on Friday, November 13, 2026. The event, set to be broadcast live on ProBox TV at 6:00 PM Mountain Time, features three WBC regional championship bouts and showcases a lineup of international contenders and undefeated local talent.

Headlining the seven-bout card is the WBC FECARBOX Super Lightweight Title match, with hometown favorite Bryan Flores (29-1-1, 16 KOs) taking on the unbeaten Panamanian Jose Núñez (18-0-2, 8 KOs). Flores, who hails from nearby Juárez, brings both experience and a passionate fan base into the ring as he seeks to capture the prestigious regional belt.

The action continues with the WBC USA Super Featherweight Title on the line. Two-time Olympian Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (15-0, 6 KOs), who has yet to taste defeat, faces off against Muhammad Yaqubov (23-1-1, 12 KOs) of Tajikistan. Fans can expect a high-level clash between these world-class fighters.

In the WBC Latino Welterweight Title bout, Mexico’s Ruben Eduardo Aguilar (24-0-1, 21 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against Argentina’s Guido Emmanuel Schramm (17-4-3, 10 KOs), promising another intense showdown.

Local pride will be on full display as two undefeated fighters representing the El Paso region step into the spotlight. El Paso’s Victor Aranda (8-0, 6 KOs) faces Miami’s Raul Chrino in a six-round super welterweight contest, while Sebastian Martinez (2-0, 1 KO) of Chaparral, New Mexico, takes on Linomar Rios Santiago of Puerto Rico in a four-round super welterweight clash.

With championship gold at stake and the region’s top prospects in action, El Paso boxing fans are in for an unforgettable evening. Tickets are available now, and the full event will be available for viewing on ProBox TV.

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