FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) — A mother-daughter duo was recently recognized for their individual commitment to supporting soldiers. Master Sgt. Michelle Vereen and her daughter, Sgt. Alexandria Vereen-Alaniz, are both currently stationed at Fort Bliss.

Earlier this fall, they received the Col. Robert L. Manning Achievement Medal together. The achievement highlights an individual’s significant contributions to the Adjutant General’s Corps, the association or the Army human resources profession.

Master Sgt. Vereen serves as the senior career counselor for the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. Vereen-Alaniz serves as the senior human resources sergeant for 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment.

Both women specialize in Army human resources, ensuring soldiers receive the necessary guidance and resources they need throughout their careers.

“We're there just to help them navigate, especially the new ones coming in the Army. Just where their career can go,” Master Sgt. Vereen told ABC-7.

"We are the first people that the that soldiers see when they come in. And whenever I can help them in any type of way, I have a huge satisfaction. Like it gives me a sense of pride to do what I do every day to help soldiers and their families,” Sgt. Vereen-Alaniz added.

Military service runs deep for the Vereen family.

Sgt. Vereen-Alaniz’s parents are in the military. She knew she, too, wanted to serve her country.

“I originally wanted to run track in, in college, but I wanted to make something bigger of myself and support my country and support my community,” she said.

For her mother, it was a special moment finding out her daughter also wanted to join the military.

“It definitely was a sense of pride, that she decided to do that. And it was a great opportunity that we were actually able to get stationed at the same location and in the same brigade,” she added.

When they both learned they had earned the medal, they were shocked but immensely grateful.

“We both were like, oh my gosh, I can't believe we're getting it at the same time,” Master Sgt. Vereen said.

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