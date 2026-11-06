Community meeting discusses proposed El Paso Electric transmission line project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioner for District 1, Jackie Butler, held an informational meeting about the proposed Pine to McCloud Central 345 kV Transmission Line project from El Paso Electric on Thursday.

If the Public Utility Commission of Texas approves the project, it would bring hundreds of new power transmitters to the area.

A map of the proposed Pine-McCloud project.

(Courtesy: El Paso Electric)

For nearly two hours, residents questioned EPE officials on whether the proposal has any connection to the Meta data center in Northeast El Paso. Daniel Perez with EPE said the project focuses on neighborhoods growing in the area.

"It's just, again, part of the system expansion that is required and needed. Very much needed because of the growth we are seeing out here in far East El Paso County," Perez said.

Commissioner Butler organized the meeting after saying the public didn't get any notice about the proposal.

"We weren't notified. There's no legal requirement for El Paso Electric to notify anybody about their filing. So we didn't find out about this filing until after the fact. We're really just up against a timeline that we don't have any control over, and we're doing the best we can to keep up with that," Butler said.

Commissioner Butler informed residents that attended the meeting that anyone who wants to file a formal intervention to the Pine Mccloud Project can visit the Public Utility Commission of Texas's website.who

The deadline to file one is Monday, Nov. 9, and the link to that form is available here.



It will feature guest speakers from EP Electric, who, according to Commissioner Butler, "will provide information about the proposed project and answer questions from community members."



According to the company's website, EPE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to begin construction of the project, which would include two substations: one near Highway 54 and the New Mexico State line and the other in Far East El Paso.

The utility said it filed an application on Oct. 9 and is expecting a decision from the PUCT by April 2027, with the project's finalization being energized in May 2029.

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