EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- West El Paso will get a new emergency room, the Hospitals of Providence announced on Thursday.

THOP said its new facility will offer 24/7 emergency care services for adults and children. It will also have onsite imaging and lab for faster diagnosis. It will have eight beds.

A banner from THOP's announcement about a new emergency room in West El Paso.

"Ongoing I-10 construction and increasing traffic can make it challenging to travel to a hospital in an emergency. We hope that this new ER will help relieve some of that burden on patients and families," said Nicholas Tejeda, Western Group President for Tenet Healthcare.

Tejeda added that reducing travel time to a hospital by a few minutes makes all the difference when there's an emergency.

The new location is the 11th emergency room location in El Paso.

It's set to open in 2027 at the Crossroads shopping center (8041 N. Mesa St.). THOP will break ground that year as well.

The location used to be a CVS pharmacy. Tejeda said THOP will keep the building structure but remodel the inside.

The post New emergency room will open in West El Paso in 2027 appeared first on KVIA.