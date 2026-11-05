Alamogordo man sentenced to prison for stealing firearms from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 38-year-old Alamogordo man received a 15-year prison sentence for stealing and transporting firearms, said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas.

In January, Shawn Cole Camu stole two firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee in El Paso, the attorney's office said. He then transported them to his home in Alamogordo, where he intended to sell them for drug money.

Camu is a convicted felon with seven previous felony convictions in Colorado and New Mexico. Officials said the convictions include residential burglary, armed burglary, robbery and assault.

Authorities arrested Camu on Jan. 10. He was indicted in February for one count of theft of a firearm from a federal firearm licensee, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and one count of transportation of a stolen firearm.

He pleaded guilty to all three counts on Aug. 11.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Camu to the statutory maximum for each charge.

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