Regional business leaders discuss tariff impacts on the border at industry summit in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso International Airport's Foreign Trade Zone 68 hosted its 2026 Industry Summit today at the Region 19 Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Dr.

The annual event focused on the economic impact of the 2025 tariffs on international trade in the region, with organizers bringing together leaders and stakeholders from government and the private sector.

"The main idea is for all of us to share updates on what we're doing, where we're seeing growth and where we're seeing challenges," said the County's Director of Economic Development, Roberto Ransom. "This summit, which is held every year, is about tariffs and how they're impacting the operations we have here in the region."

Attendees at the summit included industry experts from various fields, gathering to network and discuss key trade challenges facing the region. The event also covered current international trade developments and industry trends.

"This region, as we all know, is the second along the border, ranking number two in trade volume," Ransom added.

Director Ransom also told ABC-7 that tariffs have ripple effects and that best practices for addressing them were discussed today.

"We're combining everything in collaboration with different leaders, not only from the county of Paso, but also from the mayor of Las Cruces and other stakeholders," Ransom added. "The main variables driving continued foreign direct investment are, again, the USMCA revisions that are taking place as we speak and the tariffs."

David Panko, the Foreign Trade Zone Manager for El Paso in the aviation department, said the goal of the summit was to bring industry leaders and government heads together to learn more about tariffs.

"We're looking at how industry is handling the tariffs, where they're going in the future, and one of the things is we're trying to figure out how it stabilizes," Panko said. "A lot of it's about collaboration and continuing to collaborate, and I say El Paso, but when I say El Paso, I mean Ciudad Juárez, El Paso, Santa Teresa, Las Cruces, because we're one region and we want collaboration. Collaboration is going to make it work for us because we are a very large manufacturing hub; we are a very large city and there's a lot of opportunity here."

The Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness at UTEP was among the guest speakers and panelists; its executive director, Mayra Maldonado, showed the effects of tariffs and what they mean here in El Paso and in other regions along the border.

"It's a very interesting thing that's happening here in the region because businesses are adapting to these tariffs," Maldonado said. "There's been an evolution of these tariffs as Mexico is seeking negotiation there, but I've seen more and more of the adaptation of these companies in Ciudad Juarez; there are some operational costs that have been increasing, so they have also been reconfiguring their supply chains, not only in Mexico but also in the United States."

I think there are many challenges, as I said during our panel; there are many companies that are non-employer firms, small businesses; they wear many hats, so they are unable to do a little bit more extensive research on what's next," Maldonado added. "I think that one important, significant contribution would be more collaboration between government and industry as well; that has already been happening, but it's for them to make them aware of all of these policy changes."

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