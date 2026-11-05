Hudspeth County Judge resigns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hudspeth County Judge Joanna Mackenzie announced her resignation during a county commissioners court meeting Thursday.

Mackenzie said in a letter posted online that she made the "difficult decision to resign" effective Nov. 20.

"To have been elected, not once, but twice, to serve the community that helped shape who I am is something I will never take for granted," the letter read.

"Having grown up in Hudspeth County, this place and its people will always be home, no matter where life takes me," the letter said. "My commitment to Hudspeth County has never been tied to a title, but to where I can use my experience and God-given gifts to make a meaningful difference."

Commissioner for Precinct 2 Sergio Quijas confirmed with ABC-7 that the commissioners approved Mackenzie's resignation on Thursday.

Quijas said Mackenzie decided to resign for a "personal matter."

The commissioners court will have to appoint someone for Mackenzie's seat in the coming days, Quijas said.

Her resignation comes about a month after the judge confirmed a $15 billion data center project in the county. The county judge said the data center is located on private property in the Desert Haven area.

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