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El Paso
Teen boy stabbed in East El Paso
By Gabrielle Lopez,5 days ago
Editor's note: The El Paso Police Department said it's investigating a stabbing. This story was originally reported it was investigating a crash and has since been updated.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.
EPPD said it happened Wednesday night at 10:05 p.m. at the 3200 block of Kilkenny Street near Edgemere Boulevard.
The El Paso Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by helicopter. EPFD didn't confirm who.
Police haven't shared any other information.
The post Teen boy stabbed in East El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
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