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El Paso

Teen boy stabbed in East El Paso

By Gabrielle Lopez,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOZGA_1Gnf8ky500

Editor's note: The El Paso Police Department said it's investigating a stabbing. This story was originally reported it was investigating a crash and has since been updated.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD said it happened Wednesday night at 10:05 p.m. at the 3200 block of Kilkenny Street near Edgemere Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ff6sZ_1Gnf8ky500
Police investigate a stabbing on Kilkenny Street in East El Paso.

The El Paso Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by helicopter. EPFD didn't confirm who.

Police haven't shared any other information.

The post Teen boy stabbed in East El Paso appeared first on KVIA.

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