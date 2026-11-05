Teen boy stabbed in East El Paso

Editor's note: The El Paso Police Department said it's investigating a stabbing. This story was originally reported it was investigating a crash and has since been updated.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD said it happened Monday night at 10:05 p.m. at the 3200 block of Kilkenny Street, which is a neighborhood near Album Park.

Police haven't shared any other information.

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