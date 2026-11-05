Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
El Paso

Teen boy stabbed in East El Paso

By Gabrielle Lopez,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGxUl_1GnePqJS00

Editor's note: The El Paso Police Department said it's investigating a stabbing. This story was originally reported it was investigating a crash and has since been updated.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD said it happened Monday night at 10:05 p.m. at the 3200 block of Kilkenny Street, which is a neighborhood near Album Park.

Police haven't shared any other information.

The post Teen boy stabbed in East El Paso appeared first on KVIA.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments