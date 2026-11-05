Festival of Fords Car Show Returns to Benefit Reynolds Home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV) -- Car enthusiasts and community members will have a chance to admire classic vehicles while supporting a local cause at the upcoming Festival of Fords Car Show on Nov. 7.

Organizers say the annual event brings together owners of Ford vehicles from across the Borderland to showcase their cars, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and raise money for Reynolds Home.

The fundraiser helps support the mission of Reynolds Home, with proceeds benefiting the individuals and families served by the organization. Event organizers hope the community will come out to enjoy the display of vehicles while contributing to a meaningful cause.

In addition to dozens of vehicles on display, attendees can expect an opportunity to meet local car owners, learn more about the vehicles, and support a longstanding community tradition. The event has become a favorite among classic car fans while serving as an important fundraiser each year.

Organizers encourage both car enthusiasts and families to attend, noting that no knowledge of classic cars is required to enjoy the event. Community support through attendance and donations will help continue the work of Reynolds Home.

For more information about the Festival of Fords Car Show , organizers encourage interested participants to contact event organizers or visit the event's official this website: https://svtmustangelite.com/FestivalofFords.html

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