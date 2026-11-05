Crash in East El Paso hospitalizes 1 person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

EPFD said the crash happened at 10:05 p.m. on Kilkenny Road and Edgemere Boulevard in East El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department took over the crash investigation. ABC-7 reached out to police for more information and hasn't received a response.

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