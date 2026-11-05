EPCC nursing student runs for Mr. Universe with inspiring message

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- He's got the looks, and the brains. El Paso Community College nursing student Daniel "Danny" Dominguez is in Panama, competing for Mr. Universe.

"I thought I'd stick to sports. Football, I've been playing since I was a kid. Modeling, I heard of it, but never expected it. It's opened a lot of doors in my life," says Dominguez.

Looking through his portfolio, his life looks like a dream. But he says it's been hard work to get where he is.

"Sometimes we trip and fall and I just keep going in life. Having this opportunity in a male pageant is a door opening for me, " he said.

Dominguez lost more than 60 pounds, which inspired him to use his platform to promote healthier lifestyles and support medically vulnerable people. He's also a personal trainer. He wants young children to know they can reach for their dreams, just as he did.

As one of 46 candidates representing countries across five continents, he says he'll shine a light on El Paso.

"Being able to represent El Paso, Texas, and be Mr. Universe, it runs chills down my spine. Having support from family, good friends, sponsors pushing me to make it this far. I'm very grateful I started here in El Paso to carry on in my life and show the younger folks anything is possible," Dominguez said.

After all, his success started her in the Borderland, with titles like El Paso Top Model and Audi of El Paso Male Model of the Year.

When he's not in front of the camera, he works as a home healthcare provider. He said he won't forget where he came from.

"I'm representing the United States, but trying to carry El Paso on my shoulders. This is who I am and where I stand for my country," Dominguez said.

He does have some experience in this arena, as he represented the U.S. as Mr. Teen Universe International two years ago and won!

The Mr. Universe contest is Nov. 9. We at ABC 7 wish Danny the best of luck!

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