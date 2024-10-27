Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KVCR NEWS

    Sikh separatist, targeted once for assassination, says India still trying to kill him

    By Ryan Lucas,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Sikh separatist assassinationIndia-Canada relationsSikh temple shootingNorthern IndiaGurpatwant Singh PannunUs Justice Department

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    King Charles tells summit the past can't be changed as leaders ask Britain to reckon with slavery
    KVCR NEWS4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    NASA's Crew-8 mission members return to Earth on SpaceX capsule
    KVCR NEWS4 days ago
    Minnesota is a refuge for trans health care. Here's how doctors are meeting the need
    KVCR NEWS4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Imposters stole thousands of pounds of posh cheddar, rattling the U.K. cheese world
    KVCR NEWS22 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    She says her husband tried to kill her. Enter the 'Pink Wheels' squad
    KVCR NEWS4 days ago
    Don't get duped into buying fake products online. Look out for these 4 red flags
    KVCR NEWS3 days ago
    McDonald's E. coli outbreak grows, with 75 people sickened in 13 states
    KVCR NEWS3 days ago
    Lead in cinnamon: Where do things stand, 1 year after a scary recall?
    KVCR NEWS4 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Remembering Dr. Richard Cash: How a 'simple' intervention helped save millions of lives
    KVCR NEWS3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    What's Making Us Happy: A guide to your weekend viewing and reading
    KVCR NEWS3 days ago
    The CDC now recommends that people 50 and older get vaccinated against pneumonia
    KVCR NEWS4 days ago
    Sun, sea and sirens: A summer in Odesa
    KVCR NEWS3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    3 video games to take your mind off the election
    KVCR NEWS3 days ago
    Ever felt so stressed you didn’t know what to do next? Try talking to your 'parts'
    KVCR NEWS2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy