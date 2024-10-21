Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KVCR NEWS

    'Give us what you stole from us,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at King Charles

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    King Charles III's visit rekindles Australia's debate on ending ties to the British monarchy
    KVCR NEWS5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    KVCR NEWS21 hours ago
    Selena Gomez In Plunging Dress ‘Definitely Not All Natural’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Fake bomb threats disrupt travel for scores of flights on Indian airlines
    KVCR NEWS1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia13 minutes ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    She was terrified waiting for surgery. Then her anesthesiologist began to sing
    KVCR NEWS1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Why this country is seeing a 'staggering' increase in the number of rapes
    KVCR NEWS1 day ago
    Honda recalls 700,000 Accords, Civics and CR-Vs for fuel pumps that can leak
    KVCR NEWS1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Hackers steal information from 31 million Internet Archive users
    KVCR NEWS2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    'Somebody Somewhere' is about finding your people: Here’s how Bridget Everett found hers
    KVCR NEWS2 days ago
    Hundreds mourn Catholic priest and Indigenous peace activist killed in southern Mexico
    KVCR NEWS1 day ago
    This farmer 'planted blindly' in a changing climate. A weather app came to his rescue
    KVCR NEWS2 days ago
    Tropical Storm Oscar heads toward the Bahamas after leaving at least 6 dead in Cuba
    KVCR NEWS1 day ago
    Oscar brings winds, heavy rains to eastern Cuba after striking the Bahamas
    KVCR NEWS2 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy