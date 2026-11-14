L'Oursin's Pate de Campagne cocktail, an homage to Julia Child and French cuisine. Served in a nick and nora glass and garnished with a cornichon. (Brandi Fullwood)

L'Oursin is a French bistro in Seattle's Central District. The eclectic yellow hued eatery focuses on rustic comfort foods and natural wines you'd find throughout Paris but with a heavy emphasis on the best of the PNW, especially the seafood.

On Nov. 11, 2026, the restaurant celebrated its 10th birthday.

Since their 2016 opening, L'Oursin has won over the hearts of local chefs, critics at The Seattle Times, and garnered national acclaim from Eater and The New York Times as a must-try place to eat in the city.

And what's not to love? Exceptional seafood showcasing the region — Alaskan scallops, spot prawn, and the bistro’s namesake sea urchin plucked right from the Washington coast — pair perfectly with curated cocktails and natural wine, wines with lower intervention and no additives.

But it takes so much more for a restaurant to last a decade.

“You've got to be prepared to be a plumber and electrician, therapist and PR person. There is so much more to it than just putting your food or drinks out there,” said Zac Overman, a co-owner and the bar manager at L’Oursin.

Overman and fellow co-owner J.J. Proville broke down their brand of French cuisine and recounted their experience opening a restaurant together over a decade ago on a recent episode of KUOW’s “Seattle Eats.”

The pair met in New York City. Proville was an accomplished home cook and Overman was a hobbyist bartender. They cooked for their coworkers and entered time-period appropriate food contests for amateur chefs like “The Bacon Takedown.” Proville won first place.

They were two 20-somethings with big dreams of opening a restaurant someday.

“It felt like we both had very different skill sets," Overman said. “I had some front of house and design experience and J.J. had business school experience. So, put us together and we're almost one full restaurateur.”

Then in 2013, Hurricane Sandy hit and flooded Proville’s apartment. And so, he packed up his things and moved to Seattle.

Overman’s apartment was fine, plus he was at a dream job. But when he and his wife visited Proville on a glassy blue Seattle day in May, his wife dropped the bomb that she actually had wanted to live in Seattle all along.

Overman and Proville spent years tinkering and iterating on their restaurant idea, bicoastally and finally in Seattle.

On Nov. 11, 2016, they were ready to open L’Oursin for a friends and family meal.

Much of what was on the menu that first night reflects what they still offer today: marinated smelt, yellowtail with radishes and anchovy butter, a pumpkin soup with roasted apples and truffles, a radicchio salad with cider chicken jus and braised chestnuts, cream poached ling cod with prawn broth, and a roast chicken with golden chanterelles.

In all the rush of opening they didn’t realize that opening night was also Proville’s birthday.

Ten years later, Scorpio season is still a rush at the restaurant (and Proville’s de facto birthday party), a booming scene of “boots and cats” electronic pop music. Robyn and Charli XCX remixes commingle with the rising sounds of a lively but not loud crowd.

Tables turn over with ease — a family outing becomes a double date night becomes an afterwork bucket-list group dinner. The atmosphere is punctuated with big globs of laughter and shrieks of congratulations.

Overman and Proville seem to hug every other person that enters, huzzah, myself included.

But there are also those trying the French bistro for the first time. Peering across the dining room, the orders vary. Some share plates and others keep the entrees for themselves, huddling over a steaming earthenware dish of cassoulet — a slow-cooked stew, rich with beans, confit duck, and sausage pushed to the near edge of supple.

Diners new and old order French onion soup, and tons of steak frites. Grand Central Bakery’s baguette sliced and served with butter and St. Jude albacore with olives and purslane (a dish that underscores the best parts of niçoise — smoky, rich, briny herbaceous and zippy) adorn the tables like a center piece.



Steak (sans the twice fried potato frites), dry aged and boosted by a rich cognac and sherry sauce. 2025. (Brandi Fullwood)

Not tonight, but on occasion you might be able to consider the namesake, sea urchin, something like a briny custard. Sea urchin, occasionally available and brought in fresh from divers on the Washington coast, is served raw on a half shell. The red or green spiky baseballs are delicate and delectable.

“It's the ultimate delicate seafood. Possibly more delicate than an oyster,” Proville said, "It's just the most wonderful expression of the ocean.”

But they were able to bring back other classics from over the years to celebrate: gougères — a puffy globe of pastry that the kitchen fills with mimolette (an orange, tangy French cheese), sweetbread nuggets —organ-meat battered and served with espelette barbecue sauce, a seafood stew baked under a buttery quilt of puff pastry, ornamentally slashed.

A glut of options, simple and grand.

And just when you’ve figured out your food order, you are confounded by a new crop of cocktails inspired by French country cooking.

Wine pairings galore, and a booklet of inventive, seasonal cocktails inspired by Julia Childs, who once said, “I enjoy cooking with wine. Sometimes, I even put it in the food." (Brandi Fullwood)

The cocktails are presented in a booklet, an homage to Julia Child's popular turquoise cookbook that introduced Americans to classic French cuisine. Except at L’Oursin the cover reads “Mastering the Art of French Drinking.”

And you are indeed. But this is no lesson plan on aperitifs or an example set of Parisian spirits or liqueurs like cognacs or chartreuse or Suze. The booklet is a menu and recipe book inspired by cuisine: Steak or egg dishes with rich cream sauces, tarts with carefully caramelized fruits, braised artichokes, and summer veggie stews.

And pâté.

And look, the cocktail inspired by Pâté de Campagne isn’t really the flavor of leftover meats blended together and bound into a savory slice. It is, as the waiters reassure diners, not a trick, and just a list of interestingly inspired drinks.

It mirrors the flavors and techniques of pâté by using things like, Marc de Bourgone — a non-traditional brandy made with leftover wine grapes as well as cognac, a deglazing spirit when making pate. Amaro Nonino, a sweet and herbal Italian liqueur adds the spicy quality familiar in the dish while apricot, pistachio and honey give body, tartness, and toastiness. Altogether, the drink deconstructs pate and warps it into a freakier Paper Plane as opposed to a chunk of meat.

It is sour, zingy, and compliments the cornichon garnished on top.

“Our intention from the beginning was to sort of defancify Americans' ideas of what French dining is,” Overman said.

A neighborhood spot that translates the frills or pomp and circumstance.

Kendra Cox, who works at Bar Bayonne, the restaurant’s sister business next door, said that industry people seem to love L’Oursin because of the attitude.

“If you know nothing about wine,” she texted, “great, come on in let’s learn together! Never had escargot? Who cares, try it here!”

It’s the everybody place she said, “We love the everybody place.”

Outside waitstaff and cooks from other restaurants huddle around spliffs waiting for the restaurant to have walk-in room.

They consider themselves more than regulars, but admirers and friends. After 10 years of service, they are proud Proville, Overman, and the industry darling for everyone who wants to see what the Pacific Northwest has to offer.