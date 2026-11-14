Rep. Jim McDermott has represented the Seattle area for 14 terms. (KUOW PHOTO/JOSHUA MCNICHOLS)

Former Seattle Congressman Jim McDermott, who pushed against the war in Iraq and helped develop Washington’s precursor to Obamacare, has passed away at 89. The Seattle Times reported that McDermott died Thursday night at Harborview Medical Center.

“McDermott was a great all-around liberal,” Paul Berendt, who chaired Washington’s Democratic Party from 1995 to 2006, told KUOW. “He fought for health care for all, he fought against these foreign interventions resulting in war, but he was also a major environmental advocate.”

After his medical training at University of Washington Medical Center and serving as a Navy psychiatrist in California during the Vietnam War, McDermott was elected to Washington’s state Legislature in 1970. He served in Congress from 1989 to 2017.

McDermott angered Republicans on a few occasions: In 1997 McDermott allegedly leaked to the media a recorded phone conversation between then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and then-Rep. John Boehner. A court later found McDermott had broken the law by accepting that tape from the Florida couple who’d recorded it using a scanner.

But former Republican Congressman Dave Reichert, who also represented Washington state in Congress from 2005 to 2019, called McDermott a “good friend.”

“He had a reputation for sort of trying to poke the bear a little bit. But you look past that and try to work with people,” Reichert said. “There were some conservative ideas that he was open to discussing and obviously some more liberal ideas that at least I was open to hearing — not always agreeing.”

After McDermott made a trip to Baghdad in 2002 to try and stop the oncoming war and argue President Bush was misleading the nation about weapons of mass destruction there, conservative critics nicknamed McDermott “Baghdad Jim.”

“ Mr. President, there's an old saying that you should beware of what you wish for 'cause you might get it,” McDermott said at a press conference in D.C. in October 2002. “Now, if you get the power… to go to war whenever you want, you have an enormous responsibility to the American people, to all the people who will die, to the families who will lose people, and to the millions of Iraqis who will die in that same process.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who succeeded McDermott in Congress, called him an “inspiration and mentor to me personally” in a statement. She approached him years ago worried about backlash against Arabs, Muslims, and South Asians after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“He immediately jumped into action and before I knew it, he had worked with me to organize a massive press conference at the Seattle Center to declare Washington State a hate-free state,” Jayapal said in a statement. “He was always willing to stand up with us—even before it was popular—for immigrant justice.”

McDermott ran for governor of Washington three times unsuccessfully, but nevertheless made his mark by helping create the state’s Basic Health Plan — a precursor to Obamacare, former Gov. Gary Locke told KUOW.

Locke said “I was in awe of him” when he and McDermott served together in the Legislature.

“ He was tireless,” Locke said. “He had so much energy, and he had a joy about him that made you like him so much.”

McDermott wasn’t afraid to battle members of his own party, several sources told KUOW, and he “detested” one-term Democratic Gov. Dixie Lee Ray, according to Berendt.

In a statement, Washington Sen. Patty Murray said McDermott was “one of the first and most powerful voices fighting to fix our broken health care system in Congress.”

“He was passionate and fearless,” Murray’s office wrote, “and left a tremendous legacy on WA state and its people.”