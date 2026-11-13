An attendee celebrates live election results during the Washington GOP Election Night watch party on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at the Hyatt in Bellevue. (KUOW Photo/Juan Pablo Chiquiza )

Democrats are riding high on the success of a midterm election that ate into several of Washington state’s Republican-held seats. It was the latest example of the gradual decline in GOP control that has been playing out in the state.

A decade ago, when Donald Trump was first elected president, Republicans in Washington controlled the state Senateand four seats in the US Congress.

Today, Democrats hold a super majority in the State House and all except two seats in Congress.

“We’ve been in a downward trend cycle,” said Chad Minnick, a Republican political strategist, during a “Soundside” panel conversation that aired Thursday. “I’m definitely looking forward to what happens in the next decade, not the past decade.”

Republicans have different ideas about how the party should move forward. State GOP leadership for its part doesn’t view the midterm election as a major loss.

“We basically held serve here,”said Jim Walsh, who chairs Washington State’s Republican Party, during the panel.

Walsh, who also represents Washington’s 19th Legislative District, acknowledged some upsets, like Democrats winning several seats previously held by Republican state lawmakers. But he also pointed to successes for Republicans, like the passage of Initiative 638, which will prevent transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports.

“Mixed bag – some wins, some losses,” Rep. Walsh said. “But midterms are always tough for the political party that has the White House.”

That may be especially true for this current administration. Polling showed that Trump had relatively low approval ratings going into this year’s midterm electioncompared to other recent presidents.

Rep. Walsh told the panel that his focus is what is playing out here, in Washington state, instead of the White House, arguing that “ Trump is more important to the left than he is to the right.”

While Walsh focused his perspective away from the president and toward Washington state, previous leadership acknowledged that the former has cast a shadow over the latter.

“ There's nothing that the Washington State Republican Party or Republican elected officials can do here to overcome the toxicity of our national brand,” said Chris Vance, who used to chair the state’s GOP and labeled himself an independent after Trump was first elected to office.

Vance subsequently ran for office as a third-party candidate. In 2024, he also campaigned as a Republican for then presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Currently, Vance serves as the executive director of Our Republican Legacy, which he said is building the infrastructure to elect a “Reaganite, traditional Republican president” and move the party away from its more recent MAGA iteration.

He recently advocated for Rep. Walsh to be replaced as chairman of the state GOP in an opinion piece to The Seattle Times following the midterm election.

During the panel conversation, Vance argued that the state Republican party should have distinguished itself from the national brand, especially when it comes to narratives around vaccine skepticism and stolen elections.

“All of Trump's most damaging messages became the messages of the Washington state Republican Party, which just made a really bad situation a whole lot worse,” Vance said.

One area where panelists did share common ground was in their belief that Democrats, by and large, are not doing a good job.

Minnick, the Republican political strategist, said that Democrats have focused so heavily on painting Donald Trump and the Republican Party in a negative light, but in a few years, they’re “no longer going to have that foil.”

““We always joke in my house that if my mom had a spider on one hand and a chainsaw in the other, whoosh, there goes her hand,” Minnick said. “That has been voters in Washington state. [They have] been so terrified and so disgusted by the Republican brand, they've cut off their own hand.”