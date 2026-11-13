Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (KUOW Photo/Monica Nickelsburg)

Microsoft is assuring customers that an hours long outage affecting Outlook and other services around the world this week was not caused by artificial intelligence or a cyberattack.

The outage, which affected Outlook, Teams, and Microsoft’s Copilot AI tool starting Thursday, has lasted more than 24 hours as of Friday morning and affected millions of customers. It’s estimated it could have cost billions of dollars in lost productivity.

“The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change,” Microsoft said in a statement Friday. “We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions.”

The update appears to be an attempt to pour cold water on rumors circulating online that claim the outage was linked to Microsoft laying off experienced workers or increasingly relying on AI in its workflows.

“We can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity,” Microsoft said in an earlier statement Friday morning.

Despite the disruptions, not everyone was bemoaning the forced break from the corporate grind. Many took to social media to celebrate what became an impromptu work holiday.