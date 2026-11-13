The City of Kirkland is considering raising its minimum wage beyond the state’s current minimum rate of $17.13 an hour.

The idea was raised in the spring. But first, the Kirkland City Council wanted to know how minimum wage increases have played out in other parts of the region.

This fall, a consultant issued a study showing how other jurisdictions, like Seattle, SeaTac, and Burien, approached the issue and implemented higher wages.

The study found the Seattle ordinance did not cause mass layoffs. Workers saw pay increases, but their hours were reduced. King County’s wage increase in unincorporated areas took effect in 2025, and the county is conducting a survey about their experience.

In a letter to the City Council, the Greater Kirkland Chamber of Commerce urged members to “slow down and prioritize meaningful engagement and outreach with our local business community to ensure that the voices and experiences of those most affected are heard and considered before proceeding.”

The chamber asked that the outreach include nonprofit organizations and social service providers.

The Council also received a letter from the King County Democratic Central Committee, calling on King County cities to “adopt local wage ordinances that meaningfully raise wages above the state minimum and move toward a wage benchmark reflecting the region’s cost of living.”

At a recent meeting this month, Council members decided to solicit community feedback by early next year, and draft an ordinance by late June.

