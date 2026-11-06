'I Play Rocky': A heartwarming Hollywood history

At this point, the story of "Rocky" has become a boilerplate for movies about outsiders and dark horses. Sylvester Stallone's endeavor to make the movie, however, has become a sort of legend for film nerds. "I Play Rocky" puts that legend on the big screen (though reportedly with little input from Stallone).

If you've already seen the 1976 film "Rocky," then, in a way, you've already seen "I Play Rocky." More than a telling of the real-life journey of making the classic film, this movie goes a bit meta and follows the same core story. Stallone is an underdog with a dream. Despite the world having little faith in him, he's determined to get his big shot. And he's supported by the love of a woman. In the end, you'll be cheering for this underdog.

The above general description could be copy/pasted onto a movie box for either "Rocky" or "I Play Rocky," though the latter carries a more heartwarming tone. This new movie manages to redeliver the experience of watching the "Rocky" for the first time. That's a risky move. Because this story is now fairly standard, despite any homage to the original movie, audiences could feel underwhelmed.

It's worth mentioning that the casting in this movie was spectacularly done, specifically with Anthony Ippolito who nails the look and sound of Stallone (Ippolito previously played Al Pacino in "The Offer," a miniseries about the making of another iconic film, "The Godfather"). Kiki Seto as "Rocky" actress Talia Shire is also quite an impressive display.

Where this movie also succeeds is through the fascinating insights into a Hollywood icon. Most know Stallone as a macho moviestar, but few know his origin story, such as his bouts of homelessness, or the time he made a soft-core porno just to have enough money to eat.

Today, we see Stallone's facial expressions and manner of speech as his signature style. But early in his career, they hindered his acting prospects. They're the result of a mishap that happened during his birth which injured a nerve in his face. It caused a slur in his speech, asymmetric expressions, and were the source of bullying growing up. He had to practice to get around them and to eventually pursue his dream of being an actor.

In the 1970s, he wasn't landing gigs he felt passionate about. So, he started writing scripts for himself — movies where he could showcase his talents. Studios liked his writing, but nobody wanted to cast him in his own movies. When interest in "Rocky" emerged, Stallone wasn't going to let the opportunity go. As the title states, Stallone insisted, "I play Rocky."

The rest is movie-making history.

“I Play Rocky"

3/5 stars

Screen or stream: Stream. This is an enjoyable, heartwarming story, but it's nothing spectacular to see in a theater.

Rated PG-13

