Where to eat with your parents, bestie, and anyone else visiting you in Seattle

A line outside of Paseo, a Caribbean sandwich shop in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, United States. (City Foodsters / WikiCommons)

From a cheese shop that transports you around the Pacific Northwest to a Caribbean pork sandwich with Seattle flair,“Seattle Eats”host Brandi Fullwood and James Beard Award winning chef and author, J. Kenji Lopez Alt share their favorite spots to take visitors.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

Brandi: So I wanna reveal my cards a little bit, my intentions.

Kenji: Okay.

Brandi: Because like a lot of people, I have friends from other big cities, New York, LA.

Kenji: Uh-huh.

Brandi: And when they come to Seattle, they wanna eat the kinds of foods that they can't get -

Kenji: Right, right, right.

Brandi: In their city. And so I reached out to those friends and friends from here, and asked them who else (besides me) they would want to give them recommendations. And overwhelmingly everyone said, "Kenji."

How do you pick places to bring visiting friends? Do you keep a short list?

Kenji: I keep a long list actually. If you have an iPhone or access to Apple Maps, if you go to Seattle and you just scroll up a little bit from the bottom of the screen, my face pops up and I have a guide with like a hundred something places on it, but I update it every month.

So there's like five new spots I recommend every month. So that's sort of like my list right now. I try to go to places that are not just, “Here’s like some good food,” but are actually about a whole experience that gives you a feel for what life in Seattle is like, you know? It could be as simple as going to a teriyaki joint, right?

Because teriyaki is Seattle's equivalent of New York pizza, you know? Chicken teriyaki, as we know it, was invented in Seattle. It's in every neighborhood. So I could give you specific recommendations, but really wherever you are, there's a teriyaki shop probably within a couple blocks and it's gonna be good.

Brandi: So you do feel sort of compelled to bring people to places that feel more like this city?

Kenji: Yeah. If I wanna sit down somewhere and I'm gonna pay a lot of money for a dinner, then like I probably wanna go somewhere with a uniquely Seattle view, you know? So it would be like a place like Westward, which is on Lake Union and you can sit right on the water.

It's beautiful. If you wanna go out, all out, it's like Canlis. They have one of the best views in the city. So yeah, something where you get to sort of feel the city as well. And, Seattle's really about sort of I think that intersection of an urban setting in nature, you know, like it's all, it's very sort of integrated within Seattle, which I find one of the unique aspects of the city.

Brandi: So tell me about your first recommendation. Where is it and why does it fit your friend's fam brief?

Kenji: All right. So my first pick is gonna be a Caribbean roast pork sandwich from Un Bien specifically the location in Shilshole.

Brandi: If you hear this recommendation, you might say, "That's a Seattle sandwich?"

Why does this feel like a Seattle food for you?

Kenji: So the Caribbean roast pork sandwiches, people here sometimes call them Cuban pork sandwiches. They're not like the Cuban pork sandwiches from Miami or Tampa that you're thinking of. So the way these sandwiches are made, it's like a Cuban style slow roasted pork.

It's cooked in its fat with a bunch of citrus and herbs and spices. And then they slow cook it and then they kind of tear it up and it gets put into a toasted like demi baguette that comes from Macrina. The bread on a Cuban sandwich is sort of, it's crispy, but it's, it's softer, you know?

Whereas this one's like a really sort of crusty baguette. They put on this spicy garlic mayonnaise, cilantro, a big pile of this like juicy roast pork, and then you get these onions that are sort of caramelized. So they start them on a grill and then finish them in a pan so they get like a little bit of grill flavor, but then they kind of tenderize and sweeten like caramelized onions and they're left in like these big fat ribbons, like the size of adding machine tape, you know, or ticker tape.

So you get these big ribbons of onions and then some jalapenos. That combination of onions and pickled jalapenos, that's the exact flavor combination on a Seattle dog.

Brandi: Mm-hmm.

Kenji: You know, so I feel like that's also kind of one of those Seattle flavors. A slice of romaine lettuce, which kind of softens a little bit and then more

Brandi: In a good way?

Kenji: Oh yeah, yeah. In a good way. And then they wrap it up and it kind of steams for maybe 30 seconds before you get it out.

Caribbean Roast - Pork shoulder coated in Paseo marinade & slow roasted 'til falling into succulent morsels (City Foodsters)

But my tip is get this sandwich, go look across the street and you're gonna see two parking lots with a tall hedge in the middle. Go to the parking lot on the right and just walk down that street with the hedge on your left and, you're gonna come to like a little path that takes you to a beach.

It's a public beach, but it's a secret one. There's a lot of these little secret beaches around Seattle, but it's a cute little beach.

So I say get a sandwich, get a drink, take it over to that beach and eat it there. Um, you definitely, this is not a sandwich you wanna eat in a car.

Brandi: Oh, okay because it's kinda messy.

Kenji: Yeah, yeah. It's very, very messy.

Brandi: This sandwich has an interesting backstory too, right?

Kenji: So the sandwich was actually invented at the Fremont location of Paseo in the 90s. And then it became pretty popular. Paseo opened a couple more locations. And then there was a dispute at some point, I think it was 2014.

Paseo very suddenly closed and people were very sad. And then pretty soon after, a new restaurant called Ambien opened up. Ambien was run by the sons of the original, by the founder of Paseo, Lorenzo Lorenzo. And so they kind of have the original Paseo recipe and it's still the original Paseo family.

However, Paseo was then reopened by someone who loved their sandwiches and bought the company after it went bankrupt and then reopened it. So now there are these two sort of competing sandwich shops that both have a claim to being the originators of this particular sandwich. They both do a really good job.

So if you can get to a Paseo or an Un Bien, just get the Caribbean roast pork sandwich. But I think the best place to get it is in Shilshole, so you can walk to the secret beach.

Check out the full conversation on Seattle Eats.

