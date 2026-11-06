Weekly papers in south King County are consolidating. History suggests layoffs may come next

(Bank Phrom / Unsplash)

The Alabama-based company that owns four local news weeklies in south King County is combining them into a single new paper — the South King Reporter — and layoffs of reporters and staff are likely to follow.

The merger, announced earlier this month by the Carpenter Media Group, means King County is losing a fifth of its printed local papers — the Auburn Reporter, Federal Way Mirror, Kent Reporter, and Renton Reporter.

The new South King Reporter publishes its first edition Friday, Nov. 6.

Experts say the merger is bad news, not just for the papers’ employees but for all area residents.

“ What The Seattle Times can cover largely affects Seattle. For me here in Tacoma, sometimes that's useful, a lot of times it's not, right?,” said Randy Nichols, a communications professor at the University of Washington Tacoma, who studies the media industry. “When we're talking about local community papers, having a local community paper in Renton or in Federal Way is going to give you information that helps you locally.”

The consolidation follows a national trend. An average of three local papers a week have closed in the last year, according to a report from Northwestern University published last month.

In announcing the merger of its King County weeklies, the Carpenter Media Group said the outlets’ reporting will be combined into a single print publication, though each will retain its own independent website.

“Readers will continue to find news about Federal Way’s people, schools, businesses, local government, sports and community events, with the added benefit of broader regional coverage,” the Federal Way Mirror said in an online statement. “Dedicated reporting and community-focused sections will help ensure Federal Way’s distinct voice remains part of the publication.”

Nearly identical statements were posted on each of the other outlet’s websites.

But Nichols warned the merger is likely to be followed by layoffs.

“Pretty much anytime we see a merger or a consolidation like this, one of the first things that happens is they begin to let people go,” he said. “ The advantage of consolidation from Carpenter's standpoint is that it's going to allow them to cut costs, which means they're going to be able to increase their profits, and that helps their bottom line as a company.”

Katie Morgan, national and regional marketing director for Sound Publishing, which is owned by Carpenter and operates the four papers, told KUOW in an email the decision to combine the print versions into one edition was made because of publishing costs.

“Newsprint costs have increased roughly 55% over the past decade, and large-format press plates and setup fees have also risen substantially,” she wrote. “At the same time, readers increasingly access news digitally rather than in print.”

Carpenter didn’t respond when asked whether it plans to lay off any of the outlets’ few remaining employees, and journalists at the four papers either didn’t respond to requests for comment or declined to speak, directing KUOW to the official press release.

Potential job cuts wouldn’t just affect the few remaining journalists at the four papers.

“Reporters become the face of it,” Nichols said. “But recognize that when we're talking about a newspaper, we're talking about people involved in delivery and circulation and sales. All of those things are gonna get consolidated, right? So we are likely to see layoffs across the board.”

The media group has quickly become one of the largest newspaper-owning companies in the U.S., Nichols said, buying up papers across the country often at fire-sale prices. Carpenter currently holds about 30 papers in Western Washington and nearly more than 200 papers in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website, after coming onto the scene just a few years ago.

Nichols said because Carpenter is privately owned, media industry watchers don’t have the same kind of window into its finances. It isn’t obligated to make the same kinds of disclosures as a publicly traded company — so it’s not clear where the group got the funds to buy all of those papers so quickly.

Regardless, Nichols said that level of consolidated ownership means fewer local voices and fewer voices in the marketplace of ideas.

“ What that means is that culture homogenizes — what you are hearing shrinks,” he said. “You're not getting multiple views. You're getting the one view that the company is willing to pay for and fund, sent out over all of its tentacles.”

But once papers consolidate or go under, Nichols said there’s not much a community can do.

“We want people thinking about this before we come to this moment,” he said. “What is it that your local media does for you? And then how do you support it?”

