WA millionaires tax supporters claim victory as repeal effort concedes

A line forms at a ballot drop box outside of Seattle Central College on election night, Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. (KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer )

Opponents of what Democrats call the “millionaires tax” are admitting defeat.

Only 42% of voters backed an initiative to repeal the high-earner income tax as of Thursday. Nearly 58% said “no” to repealing the tax, marking only the second time in state history Washington voters have approved an income tax.

A statement from Let’s Go Washington, the conservative-backed campaign behind three initiatives on this year’s ballot, attacked Gov. Bob Ferguson and the state employee unions that supported the income tax on high earners.

“While the income tax outcome is not what we hoped for, our fight to protect Washington taxpayers from Bob Ferguson’s continuous cash grab is far from over,” spokesperson Hallie Herzberg wrote. “We're already seeing businesses and entrepreneurs leaving the state, what we won't see are the impacts to all the industries who decided not to open up shop in Washington State.”

The “No on 645” campaign, which massively out-fundraised Let’s Go Washington, already declared victory Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Gov. Ferguson took to his Instagram to say the repeal effort went down “in freaking flames.”

“ A crushing defeat for Brian Heywood and others who want to roll back the millionaire’s tax and all the tax breaks that flow to Washingtonians. And this was not just some King County thing,” Ferguson said, citing the “no” votes in rural counties. “Across the state, voters saw through this. They saw what it was. They want a tax break for small businesses. They want free breakfast and free lunch for all K through 12 students, saving working families more than a thousand bucks every year.”

The so-called millionaires tax still faces a challenge in court which will likely be decided next year by the state Supreme Court. But most of Ferguson’s endorsees on the Supreme Court are ahead, though none have spoken on how they would rule on the income tax.