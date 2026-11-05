How the blue wave affects Microsoft and Amazon’s data center ambitions

Data center field engineers install new cables on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Sabey data center in Quincy, Washington. KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer (KUOW)

Voters resoundingly rejected data centers — and the artificial intelligence boom they power — in the midterm elections this week. Dozens of ballot initiatives that block or curb data center construction passed, and candidates promising to slow down the AI infrastructure buildout prevailed. That means Washington state’s tech titans are grappling with a new reality.

Microsoft and Amazon are among the biggest data center developers in the country. In recent years, both have been branching out beyond their Pacific Northwest data center hubs in search of communities with fewer barriers and freer access to electricity — places like Ohio, Georgia, and Texas that just elected governors promising to close that open door to data centers.

“ There is going to be an impact,” said Miquel Vila, lead researcher for Data Center Watch at the AI consulting firm 10a Labs. “There is going to be a surge of regulations in key markets. Which regulations there are going to be, and which impact it's going to actually have in the market, of course, remains to be seen, and how much it’s going to still make financial sense for developers to build data centers in those states or even in the U.S.”

Local jurisdictions throughout Ohio passed moratoria or restrictions on data center projects, several of which could affect Amazon’s plans in the state. Nearly 80% of voters in Trenton, Ohio, passed a ban on data centers requiring more than 25 megawatts of electricity in the hopes of blocking Amazon’s planned 18-building campus there, for example.

Swelling anti-data center sentiment has led tech companies to seek friendlier pastures in Texas which, until this election cycle, seemed to welcome the projects. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, once a cheerleader for the state’s exploding data center industry, reversed course on the campaign trail amid growing opposition from constituents. He temporarily blocked state agencies from issuing permits to data centers until information could be gathered on the projects’ resource use and community impacts.

The late reversal may not have been enough to sway the majority of Texans who voted to replace him with Gina Hinojosa. She has called for a broader moratorium on data centers until the state Legislature can pass regulations on the industry.

“ Texas was supposed to be the backup option of everyone, and now I think this is changing,” Vila said. “So we're going to have to see how things settle.”

The broader moratorium could have serious consequences for Microsoft and Amazon, both of which have several current and future data center campuses planned in the Lone Star State. Among the largest projects is Microsoft’s planned 2GW data center campus in Pecos, Texas, that will be powered by a behind-the-meter, on-site gas plant in partnership with Chevron.

After a failed effort to block the blue landslide with hundreds of millions of dollars, Texas native Elon Musk reflected on X, “data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now.”